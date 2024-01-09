Theme
Israeli soldiers operate at a location given as the Gaza Strip amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in this screen grab obtained from a video released on January 8, 2024. (Reuters)
Israel Palestine Conflict

Israel forces kill 40 fighters in Gaza’s Khan Younis, uncover tunnel shafts: Military

Israeli forces have killed around 40 Palestinian fighters and raided a militant compound and tunnel shafts during expanded operations in the southern Gaza Strip’s Khan Younis, the military said on Tuesday.

Summarizing operations since Monday, it said aircraft hit Hamas fighters in Al-Maghazi, central Gaza. South and central Gaza have been a focus of the offensive by Israel, which on Saturday declared Hamas infrastructures in the north dismantled.

The Israeli offensive has killed more than 23,000 Palestinians, destroyed much of Gaza and displaced most of the population of 2.3 million at least once, creating a dramatic and worsening humanitarian crisis.

After weeks of US pressure to ease its assault, Israel says its forces are moving from full-blown warfare to a more targeted campaign in northern Gaza, while maintaining intensive combat in southern areas.

The vast humanitarian crisis has put pressure in particular on the United States, Israel’s closest ally, to press for the assault to be scaled back.

