One percent of Gaza Strip population killed since Israel-Hamas war: Reports

Around one percent of the population in the Gaza Strip has been killed since the Israel-Hamas conflict broke out on October 7 last year, according to the latest official data.

The Gaza-based Palestinian Ministry of Health said in its daily update on Monday that Palestinian death toll from the violence had risen to at least 23,084 in the besieged enclave, with 58,926 more injured.

According to the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics, Gaza was home to more than 2.2 million people, which means that about one in every 100 people in the Strip was killed in the latest round of conflict.

The fatalities also included more than 9,000 children and over 5,300 women, said the health ministry.

