Smoke rises following what the Israeli armed forces say was an airstrike on Hezbollah targets at a location given as Lebanon, in this screen grab obtained from a video released on January 8, 2024. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Three Hezbollah members killed in strike on their car in south of Lebanon: Sources

Reuters
Three members of Iran-aligned Hezbollah were killed on Tuesday in a targeted strike on their vehicle in the town of Ghandouriyeh in the south of Lebanon, two sources familiar with the group’s operations told Reuters.

The sources did not immediately identify those killed on Tuesday.

Israel had killed a top Hezbollah commander in a strike in south Lebanon a day prior, sources familiar with the group’s operations said.

There was no immediate comment from Israel on Monday’s operation.

