At least 23,357 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7: Ministry

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Wednesday at least 23,357 people have been killed in more than three months of war between the Palestinian militant group Hamas and Israel.



The toll includes 147 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, while 59,410 people have been wounded across the Palestinian territory since war erupted in October.



The war started when Hamas launched its unprecedented October 7 attack, which resulted in about 1,140 deaths in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.



For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Militants also took around 250 hostages, of whom Israel says 132 remain in Gaza including at least 25 believed to have been killed.



The Israeli army says 186 of its soldiers have been killed inside Gaza in its campaign to destroy Hamas.



The United Nations estimates 1.9 million Gazans have been displaced inside the territory that had already endured years of blockade and poverty before the war.



Read more:

Dozens of hungry Palestinians surround aid trucks bound for northern Gaza

UK foreign minister says worried Israel may have breached international law in Gaza

International Criminal Court investigates war crimes against journalists in Gaza