Dozens of hungry Palestinians surround aid trucks bound for northern Gaza

Dozens of hungry Palestinians surrounded two aid trucks bound for northern Gaza on Tuesday, snatching boxes of supplies that were inside.

In footage captured by The Associated Press, crowds of young Palestinian were seen climbing on top of one of the aid lorries in the Sheikh Ijlin neighborhood, west of Gaza City, before running away into the adjacent streets.

The incident is one of several aid-snatching incidents seen by AP journalists in recent weeks.

In a report issued late December, the United Nations said more than half a million people in Gaza — a quarter of the population — are starving in the war-stricken territory.

For months, supplies have struggled to reach the northern half of the enclave, including Gaza City, which had been one of the epicenters of the fighting between Israel and Hamas.

All aid entering the territory has come in from crossings in the south.

