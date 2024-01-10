Israeli strike on Palestinian Red Crescent ambulance kills six

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said an Israeli strike on an ambulance in the central Gaza Strip on Wednesday killed four medics and two other people inside the vehicle.

The organization said in a statement there were “six martyrs” as a result of “the IDF (Israeli army) targeting of a PRCS ambulance in Deir al-Balah,” adding that four were emergency team members.

The Red Crescent had initially said four people had died but revised the figure, saying “two individuals who were in the ambulance at the time of the targeting sustained injuries and were later martyred.”

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the incident when contacted by AFP.

Salah al-Din Street is a highway running north-south through the Gaza Strip, which has in the past been used by thousands of Palestinians fleeing the Israeli military advance.

Earlier on Wednesday afternoon, the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said multiple people were killed in an Israeli strike near a hospital in the Deir al-Balah neighborhood.

More than 23,350 people have been killed in more than three months of war between Hamas and Israel, according to the latest Gaza health ministry toll.

Before Wednesday’s reported ambulance strike, the health ministry said more than 120 ambulances had been destroyed and at least 326 healthcare workers killed.

The war erupted with the bloody October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, which resulted in about 1,140 deaths in Israel, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.

The Israeli military says 186 soldiers have since been killed fighting in Gaza.

The majority of Israeli and Palestinian casualties are civilians, according to officials on both sides.

