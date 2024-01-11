Blinken says Israel creating path to Palestinian state is best way to isolate Iran

Israel working with the region and creating a path to a Palestinian state is the best way to isolate Iran, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.



Blinken was speaking before boarding a plane leaving Cairo where he met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.



“There’s a path that brings Israel’s needs and desires for integration,” he said at the close of regional tour seeking to avert spread of the Israel-Hamas war.



“If you make the necessary commitment to security and you move down the path to a Palestinian state, it’s the single best way to isolate Iran and the proxies.”



The top diplomat added that the US is focused on making sure the West Bank does not explode.

