Israel ice hockey team barred from international competitions over safety concerns

The Israel ice hockey team have been barred from taking part in international competitions, the sport’s governing body said late on Wednesday, citing safety concerns.

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) stated that it “has decided to restrict the Israeli National Team from participating in IIHF Championships until the safety and well-being of all participants, (including Israeli participants), can be assured.”

Hamas fighters killed 1,200 Israelis on Oct. 7 in the deadliest Palestinian militant attack in Israel’s history, prompting an Israeli retaliatory ground and air offensive.

Three months of Israeli bombardment has killed more than 23,000 people, according to Gaza health authorities.

Last year, the IIHF used similar safety and security language to justify its decision to suspend all Russian and Belarusian national teams and clubs from participating in international events across every age category following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Ice Hockey Federation of Israel was not immediately available to comment.

