Israel labels South Africa ‘legal arm’ of Hamas

Israel on Thursday accused South Africa of serving as the “legal arm” of Hamas militants, as lawyers presented Pretoria’s “genocide” case against Israel at the UN’s top court.



For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Foreign ministry spokesman Lior Haiat described South Africa’s case over Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip as “one of the greatest shows of hypocrisy in history.”



Read more:

Pro-Palestinian demo held in The Hague amid ICJ genocide hearing against Israel

Israeli army claims two journalists killed in Gaza strike were ‘terror operatives’

Majority of Arab world feels psychological stress over Israel-Gaza war: Poll