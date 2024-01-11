Israeli bombardment in Gaza’s Rafah kills nine says Palestinian Red Crescent
Nine people have been killed in an Israeli bombardment targeting a house in Rafah in southern Gaza Strip, a statement from the Palestinian Red Crescent said on Thursday.
