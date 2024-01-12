Theme
Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca walks as medical staff carry a Palestinian cancer patient who was evacuated from Gaza to Egypt and brought to Turkey by plane, at Esenboga Airport in Ankara, Turkey November 16, 2023. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan
Israel Palestine Conflict

About 190 Gazans evacuate to Turkey: Minister

Turkey brought 85 patients and 106 companions as part of a seventh round of evacuations, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Thursday.

Patients will receive medical treatment in Ankara, he said.

“Our efforts in Gaza, where the health system has collapsed, will continue,” Koca said on social media platform X on Thursday.

Turkey reported last month that it successfully evacuated a over 1,000 Gazans and brought them to safety, the state-run Anadolu news agencies reported.

With Reuters

