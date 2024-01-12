Hezbollah says US-UK strikes on Houthis confirm countries’ allegiance with Israel

Hezbollah said on Friday it condemns the US-Britain attack on Yemen, adding that “the American aggression confirms once again that the US is a full partner in the tragedies and massacres committed by the Zionist enemy in Gaza and the region,” it said in a statement.

The United States and Britain launched strikes from the air and sea against Houthi military targets in Yemen in response to the group’s attacks on ships in the Red Sea in support of Gaza.

Yemen’s Houthis spokesperson said on Friday there was no justification for the US-Britain attack on Yemen and the Iran-backed group will continue targeting ships heading towards Israel, Mohammed Abdulsalam posted on X.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said in a statement on Friday that Iran strongly condemns the US-Britain attack on Yemen’s Houthis, Nournews reported.

Kanaani said: “We strongly condemn the military attacks carried out this morning by the United States and the United Kingdom on several cities in Yemen.”

He added: “We consider it a clear violation of Yemen's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and a breach of international laws, regulations, and rights.”

