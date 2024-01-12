Theme
Israeli army tracked medical vehicles move along a road near the northern town of Kiryat Shmona close to the border with Lebanon on October 31, 2023 amid increasing cross-border tensions between Hezbollah and Israel as fighting continues in the south with Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip. (AFP)
Israel Palestine Conflict

Hezbollah says it has fired dozens of rockets on Israel’s Kiryat Shmona

Hezbollah said it fired dozens of rockets on the northern Israeli town of Kiryat Shmona in retaliation for the death of two paramedics by Israeli strikes on a health center earlier Thursday.

The Israeli army said 10 launches were fired from Lebanon toward the northern Israeli areas of Kiryat Shmona and Margaliot. It said three of the launches were intercepted.

Israel’s Magen David Adom rescue service said there were no reports of injuries or damage as the result of rockets.

Tensions have soared along the Israeli-Lebanese border since Hamas’ October 7 attack into southern Israel ignited the war in Gaza.

Hezbollah, an ally of Hamas, has been attacking Israeli military posts along the border.

Israel has been carrying out artillery shelling and airstrikes.

The violence has killed at least 20 civilians in Lebanon and more than 150 Hezbollah members.

