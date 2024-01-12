Internet, phone services cut across Gaza due to Israeli bombardment

All internet and telecom services in besieged Gaza were cut on Friday as a result of the Israeli bombardment of the Palestinian territory, the main operator said.

“We regret to announce that all telecom services in Gaza Strip have been lost due to the ongoing aggression. Gaza is blacked out again,” said Paltel in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

