Palestinians charge their mobile phones from a point powered by solar panels provided by Adel Shaheen, an owner of electric appliances shop, as electricity remains cut during the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip October 14, 2023. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinians charge their mobile phones from a point powered by solar panels provided by Adel Shaheen, an owner of electric appliances shop, as electricity remains cut during the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip October 14, 2023. (Reuters)
Israel Palestine Conflict

Internet, phone services cut across Gaza due to Israeli bombardment

AFP
Published: Updated:
All internet and telecom services in besieged Gaza were cut on Friday as a result of the Israeli bombardment of the Palestinian territory, the main operator said.

“We regret to announce that all telecom services in Gaza Strip have been lost due to the ongoing aggression. Gaza is blacked out again,” said Paltel in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

