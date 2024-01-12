Iraq’s Harakat al Nujaba says US interests ‘won’t be safe’ after strikes on Houthis

American interests and US-led coalition countries will not be safe from now on, Iraq’s Iran-aligned militia group Harakat al-Nujaba said in a statement on Friday, following US and British strikes on Houthi facilities in Yemen.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



US and British warplanes, ships and submarines launched dozens of airstrikes across Yemen overnight in retaliation against Iran-backed Houthi forces for attacks on Red Sea shipping, widening regional conflict stemming from Israel's war in Gaza.



Witnesses confirmed explosions at military bases near airports in the capital Sanaa and Yemen’s third city Taiz, a naval base at the main Red Sea port Hodeida and military sites in the coastal Hajjah governorate.



The Houthis said five of their fighters had been killed in a total of 73 air strikes, and that they would retaliate and continue their attacks on shipping, which they describe as intended to support Palestinians against Israel.



Read more:

Combined Maritime Forces warns ships to avoid Bab al-Mandeb Strait

Saudi Arabia says concerned about airstrikes in Yemen, calls for restraint

Oil jumps 4 percent as tankers avoid Red Sea after strikes on Yemen’s Houthis

