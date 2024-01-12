Jordan blames Israel for regional tensions, backs S.Africa in ‘genocide’ case

Jordan said on Friday Israeli “war crimes” against Palestinians were to blame for heightened regional tension and violence in the Red Sea which it said threatened to ignite a wider war in the Middle East.



Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi also voiced support for South Africa’s “genocide” case against Israel at the UN’s top court over the war against Hamas in Gaza, and said Amman was ready to submit legal documents and appear in court if the case proceeds.



Israel has denied allegations that it has committed war crimes, and rejected as “grossly distorted” the accusations brought by South Africa that the military operation in Gaza is a state-led genocide campaign against the Palestinian population.



In comments after the US and Britain launched strikes on Houthi military targets in Yemen in response to the movement’s attacks on ships in the Red Sea, Safadi said the international community had failed to act to stop Israeli “aggression” against Palestinians which was endangering regional security.



“The Israeli aggression on Gaza and its continued committing of war crimes against the Palestinian people and violating international law with impunity are responsible for the rising tensions witnessed in the region,” Safadi said in remarks carried by state media.



The stability of the region and its security were closely tied, Safadi said.



“The international community is at a humanitarian, moral, legal and security crossroads,” he said.



“Either it shoulders its responsibilities and ends Israel’s arrogant aggression and protect civilians, or allows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his extremist ministers to drag us to a regional war that threatens world peace.”



Safadi said Israel was pushing the region toward more conflict “by continuing its aggression and its attempt to open new fronts,” and that Israeli military actions against civilians in Gaza met the legal definition of genocide.



“Jordan supports South Africa in its case against Israel,” he said. “We will submit legal documentation and appear at the court when or if the case is accepted.”



