Turkey providing documents for genocide hearings against Israel: Erdogan

Turkey is providing documents for a case brought by South Africa against Israel at the UN’s top court on a charge of committing genocide against Palestinian civilians, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.



Speaking to reporters in Istanbul, Erdogan said that Turkey would continue to provide documents, mostly visuals, on Israel’s attacks on Gaza.



“I believe Israel will be convicted there. We believe in the justice of the International Court of Justice,” Erdogan said.



Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz described Erdogan as the president of “a country with the Armenian genocide in its past,” and that he was targeting Israel with “unfounded claims.”



Israel is not among the more than 30 countries that have formally recognized the mass killings of Armenians by Ottoman Turks in 1915 as genocide. Turkey, established in 1923 after the Ottoman Empire collapsed, has always denied there was a systematic campaign to annihilate Armenians.



