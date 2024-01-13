Israel artillery fires shells toward Lebanon as exchanges with Hezbollah continue

Israeli artillery continue to carry out shelling towards Lebanon as tensions with the Hezbollah militant group simmer along the border.

The Associated Press joined a unit operating near Israel's northern frontier on Thursday.

Violent exchanges across the border have taken place throughout the course of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, with Israeli shelling met by Hezbollah rocket fire.

Dozens of missiles were fired on the northern Israeli town of Kiryat Shmona on Thursday in retaliation for the death of two paramedics by Israeli strikes on a southern Lebanese health center.

Amid intensified incidents involving Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi militants in the Red Sea, the threat of a wider regional conflict is feared.

Almost immediately after the Hamas attack on October 7 which ignited the war in Gaza, the Iranian-backed Hezbollah began striking Israel.

The back-and-forth fighting has not erupted into a full-blown war.

But it has come perilously close, most recently after a January 2 airstrike blamed on Israel that killed a top Hamas official in Beirut.

Hezbollah responded with heavy barrages on Israeli military bases, while Israel has assassinated several Hezbollah commanders in targeted airstrikes.

The violence has killed at least 20 civilians in Lebanon and more than 150 Hezbollah members.

