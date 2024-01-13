Theme
People take part in a protest to mark 100 days since the start of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza during a march in London, Britain, on January 13, 2024. (Reuters)
Israel Palestine Conflict

Thousands march in London calling for ‘free Palestine’ as war nears 100 days

Reuters
Several thousand pro-Palestinian protesters gathered in London on Saturday calling for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, as the conflict between Israel and Hamas approached its 100th day.

London, like other Western cities, has seen regular and sometimes large demonstrations calling for Israel to halt the bombardment of Gaza triggered by a surprise October 7 attack by Hamas militants that Israeli officials say killed more than 1,200 people.

Israel kept up bombardments in the Gaza Strip on Saturday as its deadly war on the enclave’s Hamas rulers continued with no end in sight.

The Gaza health ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qudra said Israeli strikes killed 135 Palestinians and wounded 312 in the past 24 hours. In total, he said 23,843 Palestinians, mostly civilians, have been killed since October 7.

