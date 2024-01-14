Israel’s military says it killed nine militants in Gaza
Israeli forces have killed at least nine Palestinian militants during operations in the Gaza Strip, the military said on Sunday.
The fighting, it said, took place in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, as well as areas farther north where Israel says it has dismantled much of Hamas’ military capabilities.
