Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A mourner reacts as she embraces the body of a Palestinian killed in an Israeli strike, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Hamas, during the funeral, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, January 12, 2024. REUTERS/Arafat Barbakh
A mourner reacts as she embraces the body of a Palestinian killed in an Israeli strike, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Hamas, during the funeral, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, January 12, 2024. (Reuters)
Israel Palestine Conflict

Israel’s military says it killed nine militants in Gaza

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size

Israeli forces have killed at least nine Palestinian militants during operations in the Gaza Strip, the military said on Sunday.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The fighting, it said, took place in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, as well as areas farther north where Israel says it has dismantled much of Hamas’ military capabilities.

Read more:

Israeli soldiers kill four militants infiltrating from Lebanon, military says

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Al Arabiya Business interview with Michael Stoppard Al Arabiya Business interview with Michael Stoppard
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size