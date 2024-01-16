Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
FILE - Yahya Sinwar, head of Hamas in Gaza, greets his supporters during a meeting with leaders of Palestinian factions at his office in Gaza City, April 13, 2022. Days of violence in Jerusalem and an exchange of fire in Gaza overnight have raised the possibility that Israel and Gaza's Hamas rulers will once again go to war, as they did less than a year ago under similar circumstances. For Hamas, another war would devastate Gaza, which has hardly begun to rebuild after the last one. (AP Photo/Adel Hana, File)
Yahya Sinwar, the political leader of Hamas. (File photo: AP)
Israel Palestine Conflict

EU adds Hamas’ political leader Yahya Sinwar to sanctions list

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size

The European Union on Tuesday added Hamas Gaza leader Yahya Sinwar to its “terrorist” sanctions blacklist over the October 7 attacks on Israel.

The move means that the accused mastermind of the attacks is subject to an asset freeze in the 27-nation bloc and bans EU citizens conducting transactions with him.

Palestinian movement Hamas is already listed as a “terrorist” organization by the EU.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The October attacks, the worst in Israel’s history, that resulted in about 1,140 deaths, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.

Militants also dragged about 250 hostages back to Gaza, 132 of whom Israel says are still in the Palestinian territory, including at least 25 believed to have been killed.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz welcomed the move in a statement.

The decision is a result of “our diplomatic efforts to strangle the resources of the Hamas, to delegitimize them and prohibit all support to them. We will continue to eradicate the root of evil, in Gaza and wherever it raises its head,” Katz said.

Sinwar, 61, has not been seen since October 7.

After the attacks, Israel’s military declared Sinwar a “dead man walking.”

The Hamas chief was added to the US list of the most wanted “international terrorists” in 2015, as was Mohammed Deif, commander of Hamas’s armed wing, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, who is another alleged October 7 mastermind.

The EU has struggled for a united response to the Hamas’s attacks and Israel’s subsequent devastating offensive in the Gaza Strip.

At least 24,285 Palestinians, about 70 percent of them women, children and adolescents, have been killed in Gaza in Israeli bombardments and ground operations since October 7, according to the Hamas government.

Read more:

Israel says special forces carried out strike in Lebanon amid ongoing tension

Ministry: At least 24,285 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7

Gaza’s displaced families battle harsh winter with makeshift tents, burning waste

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Saudi director on Alhamour's success Saudi director on Alhamour's success
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size