Explosive goes off in southeastern Iranian city of Iranshahr, causes no casualties
An improvised explosive device went off near the southeastern Iranian city of Iranshahr on Tuesday morning, causing no casualties or damages, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.
The bomb exploded next to the Iranshahr-Sarbaz road, and authorities are currently looking for those responsible, Tasnim added.
