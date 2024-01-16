Explosive goes off in southeastern Iranian city of Iranshahr, causes no casualties

An improvised explosive device went off near the southeastern Iranian city of Iranshahr on Tuesday morning, causing no casualties or damages, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The bomb exploded next to the Iranshahr-Sarbaz road, and authorities are currently looking for those responsible, Tasnim added.



Read more:

Three armed drones shot down over US base in northern