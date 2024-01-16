Iran’s IRGC says it hit alleged Mossad, ISIS targets in Iraq, Syria with 24 missiles

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said Tuesday it deployed 24 missiles in its strikes on alleged Mossad-affiliated sites in Iraq’s Kurdistan region and ISIS targets in Syria.

In a statement carried by state media, the IRGC said it fired four missiles from western Iran and seven from northwestern Iran at a purported Mossad headquarters in Iraqi Kurdistan.

It said that four missiles were launched from southwest Iran targeting an ISIS headquarters in Syria’s Idlib, adding that nine other missiles were fired at locations in Syria described as “occupied territories,” where other “terrorist groups” were based.

The statement said that the IRGC will continue its attacks “until the last drops of blood of the martyrs of our beloved homeland are avenged.”

State media had reported early Tuesday that the missile attacks had destroyed an Israeli “spy headquarters” and a “gathering of anti-Iranian terrorist groups” in Erbil, the capital of Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region.

Four people, including prominent businessman Peshraw Dizayee, were killed in the attack, according to Iraq’s Kurdistan security council.

Iran’s news agency IRNA said the targeted Israeli “spy headsquares” belonged to Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency and had been involved in planning “espionage operations” and “terrorist actions” in the region.

The IRGC said the strike was in response to recent attacks on Iran and regional militant groups it supports, known as the “Axis of Resistance.” The axis includes groups such as Hamas in Gaza, Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Yemen’s Houthis, and various militias in Iraq and Syria.

The IRGC also hit targets in Syria with ballistic missiles, including the “gathering places of commanders and main elements related to recent terrorist operations, particularly ISIS,” the IRGC’s Sepah News website reported.

It added that the strikes on Syria were in response to recent “terrorist” attacks that killed Iranians in the southern cities of Kerman and Rask.

On January 3, twin suicide bombings in the city of Kerman during a memorial ceremony for slain Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani killed over 90 people. ISIS claimed responsibility for those attacks.

On December 15, at least 11 Iranian police officers were killed in an attack on a police station in Rask in the southeastern Sistan-Baluchistan province. The attack was claimed by Jaish al-Adl (Army of Justice), a local Sunni militant group formed in 2012 and designated as a “terrorist” organization by Tehran.

