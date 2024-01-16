Iran’s Khamenei praises Houthis’ Red Sea attacks, hopes they will continue

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Tuesday praised attacks by Yemen’s Tehran-backed Houthis in the Red Sea, saying he hopes the Houthi attacks continue “until victory.”

The Houthis, who control most of Yemen’s Red Sea coast, have been attacking commercial ships in the area that they say are either linked to Israel or heading to Israeli ports, justifying their actions as support for Palestinians amid the ongoing war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, another militant group supported by Iran.

The Houthis “have truly done a great job,” Khamenei said in a speech, state media reported. “What (the Houthis) have done in support of the people of Gaza is truly worthy of praise.”

Khamenei said the Houthis have hit Israel’s “vital channels,” adding: “We hope, God willing, these efforts, acts of resistance and activities will continue until victory.”

In response to the Houthi attacks, US and British forces last week carried out dozens of air and sea strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen.

Khamenei said US threats have not deterred the Houthis.

“America threatened them, but they were not afraid of America,” he said.

The Houthis, who control the capital, Sanaa, and much of western and northern Yemen, have vowed to continue attacks in the Red Sea despite the US and British strikes.

On Monday, the US military said the Houthis struck a US-owned ship with an anti-ship ballistic missile. The Houthis claimed responsibility for the attack.

