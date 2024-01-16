Iraq condemns Iran’s aggression on Erbil, summons charge d’affaires

Iraq has summoned the Iranian charge d’affaires in Baghdad to protest against attacks on a number of areas in Erbil on Monday, the state news agency reported on Tuesday.



Earlier on Tuesday, Iraq condemned Iran’s “aggression” on Erbil that led to civilian casualties in residential areas, according to a statement by the country’s foreign ministry, after its Revolutionary Guards said they attacked Israel’s “spy headquarters” in Iraq’s Kurdistan region.



The Iraqi government will take all legal measures against these actions that are considered a violation of Iraq’s sovereignty and the security of its people, including filing a complaint at the United Nations Security Council.



Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said they attacked the "spy headquarters" of Israel in Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, state media reported late on Monday, while the elite force said they also struck in Syria against ISIS.



The strikes come amid concerns about the escalation of a conflict that has spread through the Middle East since the war between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas began on October 7, with Iran’s allies also entering the fray from Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen.



