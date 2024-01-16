Iraq recalls ambassador from Tehran after missile strikes on Erbil: Ministry

Iraq summoned Iran’s envoy in Baghdad and recalled its ambassador from Tehran on Tuesday in a sharp rebuke to its ally over deadly missile strikes on its autonomous Kurdish region.



Iraq challenged Iran’s claim that the strikes targeted Israel’s intelligence services in response to recent Israeli assassinations of Iranian and pro-Iranian commanders.



It said it would lodge a complaint with the UN Security Council over the Iranian “attack on its sovereignty.”



Iran’s strikes, which also hit alleged ISIS targets in Iraq’s western neighbor Syria, came with tensions high across the Middle East as Israel battles Iran ally Hamas and also drew condemnation from the United States.



Four people were killed and six wounded in the strikes on Iraqi Kurdistan, the region’s security council said.



The casualties included prominent real estate magnate Peshraw Dizayee, his wife and other family members who were hit by a strike on their home, the region’s leading party, the Kurdistan Democratic Party, said.



Iran defended its missile strikes in Iraq and Syria, saying they were a “targeted operation” and “just punishment” against those who breach the Islamic Republic’s security.



“The Islamic Republic, with its high intelligence capability, in a precise and targeted operation identified the criminals’ headquarters and hit it with precision weapons,” foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said.



