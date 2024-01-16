Japan’s biggest shipping company suspends vessel transits in Red Sea

Japan’s Nippon Yusen, the country’s biggest shipper by sales, on Tuesday suspended navigation through the Red Sea for all the vessels it operates, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The company, also known as NYK Line, has also instructed its vessels navigating near the Red Sea to wait in safe waters and is considering route changes, the spokesperson said.

It is the latest operator to cease traversing the key shipping corridor following an advisory from the Combined Maritime Forces to stay clear of the region after the launch of US and British air strikes on Houthi forces in Yemen.

Two other Japanese shipping firms, Mitsui OSK Lines and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, also decided to have all their vessels suspend navigation through the Red Sea, Japan’s Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday.

