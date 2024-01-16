Theme
Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani meets with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (not in picture) during the Munich Security conference in Munich on February 14, 2020. / AFP / POOL / ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS
Iraqi Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani. (File photo: Reuters)

Kurdish PM says Iran is attacking civilians, accusations of Israeli ‘spy HQ’ baseless

Reuters
Iraqi Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday accused Iran of killing innocent civilians in its strikes on the capital of the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards earlier said they attacked an Israeli spy center in the region.

Speaking on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos after the attack, Barzani said the Iranian allegations were baseless and added that now was not the time for US forces to withdraw from the country.

