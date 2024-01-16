Kurdish PM says Iran is attacking civilians, accusations of Israeli ‘spy HQ’ baseless

Iraqi Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday accused Iran of killing innocent civilians in its strikes on the capital of the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.



Iran’s Revolutionary Guards earlier said they attacked an Israeli spy center in the region.



Speaking on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos after the attack, Barzani said the Iranian allegations were baseless and added that now was not the time for US forces to withdraw from the country.



