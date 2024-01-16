Ministry: At least 24,285 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7

At least 24,285 Palestinians have been killed and 61,154 have been wounded in Israeli strikes on Gaza since October7, the health ministry in the enclave said in a statement on Tuesday.



A ministry statement said children, women and the elderly made up more than 75 percent of the dead in the Palestinian territory during the war.

It said at least 10,600 children, 7,200 women and 1,049 elderly people had been killed in the conflict.

It added that about 61,154 people have been wounded.

The ministry has said thousands of people remain trapped under rubble.

