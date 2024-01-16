Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli strike on a house, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on January 16, 2024. (Reuters)
Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli strike on a house, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on January 16, 2024. (Reuters)
Israel Palestine Conflict

Ministry: At least 24,285 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7

AFP
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size

At least 24,285 Palestinians have been killed and 61,154 have been wounded in Israeli strikes on Gaza since October7, the health ministry in the enclave said in a statement on Tuesday.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A ministry statement said children, women and the elderly made up more than 75 percent of the dead in the Palestinian territory during the war.

It said at least 10,600 children, 7,200 women and 1,049 elderly people had been killed in the conflict.

It added that about 61,154 people have been wounded.

The ministry has said thousands of people remain trapped under rubble.

Read more:

US condemns Iran’s attacks near Erbil

Israeli anti-war activists face jail time for refusing to enlist in the military

Israel says special forces carried out strike in Lebanon amid ongoing tension

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Saudi director on Alhamour's success Saudi director on Alhamour's success
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size