UKMTO reports incident offshore Eritrea's Assab, authorities investigating

Reuters
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) organization early on Tuesday received a report of an incident in the Red Sea about 57 nautical miles northwest of Eritrea's Assab.

Authorities were investigating, the UKMTO added in an advisory note.

