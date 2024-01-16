UKMTO reports incident offshore Eritrea’s Assab, authorities investigating

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) organization early on Tuesday received a report of an incident in the Red Sea about 57 nautical miles northwest of Eritrea's Assab.
UKMTO WARNING 010/JAN/2024https://t.co/zHGNgQp1UB#MaritimeSecurity #MarSec pic.twitter.com/XTl3cnH7SA— United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) (@UK_MTO) January 16, 2024
Authorities were investigating, the UKMTO added in an advisory note.
