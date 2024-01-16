US condemns Iran’s attacks near Erbil

The US State Department condemned Iran’s attacks near Iraq’s northern city of Erbil on Monday .

“We oppose Iran’s reckless missile strikes, which undermine Iraq’s stability,” said department spokesperson Matthew Miller.

“We support the Government of Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government’s efforts to meet the aspirations of the Iraqi people,” he said in a statement.

The strikes did not hit any US facilities and there were no US casualties, two US officials told Reuters on Monday,

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards took credit for the strike.

The strikes come amid concerns about the escalation of a conflict that has spread through the Middle East since the war between Israel and Palestinian group Hamas began on Oct. 7, with Iran’s allies also entering the fray from Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen.



“In response to the recent atrocities of the Zionist regime, causing the killing of commanders of the Guards and the Axis of Resistance ... one of the main Mossad espionage headquarters in Iraq’s Kurdistan region was destroyed with ballistic missiles,” the Guards said in a statement.



Iran had vowed revenge for the killing of three members of Guards in Syria last month, including a senior Guards commander, who had served as military advisers there.

