Arab League to hold emergency meeting over Iran attack on Iraq’s Erbil: Report

The Arab League will hold an emergency meeting over Iran’s attack on Iraq’s Erbil, the Iraqi state news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the foreign ministry.



The agency did not mention the date of the session.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) hit what they called an Israeli espionage center in Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, Iranian media reported late on Monday, while the elite force said it also struck in Syria against ISIS.

The strike appeared likely to deepen worries about worsening instability across the Middle East since the war between Israel and Hamas started on Oct. 7, with Iran’s allies also entering the fray from Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen.



In protest against the strike, Iraq recalled its envoy from Tehran and summoned Iran’s charge d’affaires in Baghdad, with the foreign ministry saying Baghdad would take all legal steps against what it called a violation of sovereignty.

The strike, on a residential area near the US consulate in Kurdistan’s capital Erbil, was described by Iraqi Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani as a “crime against the Kurdish people” in which at least four civilians were killed and six injured.

