Egypt’s FM says Ethiopia has become source of instability in region

Ethiopia has become a source of instability in the region, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said on Wednesday, according to a statement by the Egyptian foreign ministry.



Shoukry, during a ministerial Arab League meeting in Cairo, warned of the consequences of Ethiopia’s “unilateral policies” and called for respect for Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, after the breakaway Somaliland region agreed to grant Ethiopia access to the Red Sea in return for recognition as an independent nation.



