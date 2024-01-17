Theme
Egyptian foreign minister Sameh Shoukry looks on before his meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Greece and Egypt have close military ties and are planning to build an undersea electricity grid connector across the Mediterranean. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry.

Egypt’s FM says Ethiopia has become source of instability in region

Reuters
Ethiopia has become a source of instability in the region, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said on Wednesday, according to a statement by the Egyptian foreign ministry.

Shoukry, during a ministerial Arab League meeting in Cairo, warned of the consequences of Ethiopia’s “unilateral policies” and called for respect for Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, after the breakaway Somaliland region agreed to grant Ethiopia access to the Red Sea in return for recognition as an independent nation.

Somalia to hold emergency meeting on Ethiopia’s Red Sea port deal with Somaliland

