Iran says IRGC officer shot dead in southeast, a day after strikes in Pakistan

An officer from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was shot dead in the country’s restive southeast on Wednesday, state media reported, a day after Tehran struck alleged bases of a militant group in Pakistan.

Colonel Hossein-Ali Javdanfar was shot dead in Iran’s Sistan-Baluchistan province, state news agency IRNA reported, describing the incident as a “terrorist” attack.

It said efforts were underway to identify the attackers.

This comes a day after Iran said it carried out missile and drones attacks in Pakistan targeting the headquarters of Jaish al-Adl (Army of Justice), an extremist Sunni Muslim militant group opposed to Tehran.

Pakistan strongly condemned the Iranian attacks on its territory and said two children were killed. Islamabad also said it had recalled its ambassador from Tehran.

Jaish al-Adl, formed in 2012 and labeled as a “terrorist” organization by Tehran, claims to advocate for greater rights and improved living conditions for ethnic Baluchis in Iran’s Sistan-Baluchistan province, which borders Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The region has witnessed multiple attacks by the group on Iranian security forces over the years. Last month, Jaish al-Adl claimed responsibility for an attack on a police station in Sistan-Baluchistan that killed at least 11 Iranian policemen.

Sistan-Baluchistan has a history of clashes between Iran’s security forces and Sunni militants, as well as drug smugglers.

The province is one of Iran’s poorest regions and is predominantly populated by Sunni ethnic Baluchis, a minority in the Shia-majority country.

