Israeli forces kill over 30 militants in Gaza’s Khan Younis, spokesperson says

Israeli forces have killed more than 30 militants in Gaza’s southern city of Khan Younis over the past 24 hours, an Israeli military spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The forces have expanded their operations toward a Hamas regiment in southern Khan Younis, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a televised statement. “Battles there over the past day were tough. Sadly, there were casualties too. Our forces killed more than 30 militants in that area in the past 24 hours alone.”

