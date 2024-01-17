Israeli strikes kill six Gaza fighters, including Hamas spy-catcher: Military

Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip have killed six Palestinian fighters, including the southern district Hamas officer in charge of interrogating suspected spies, the military said on Wednesday.



In a statement summarizing operations in recent hours, it said the killing of counter-espionage officer Bilal Nofal “significantly impacts the terrorist organization’s capacity to develop and enhance its capabilities.”



