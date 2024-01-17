Theme
Israeli soldiers operate, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Gaza, on January 8, 2024. (Reuters)
Israel Palestine Conflict

Israeli strikes kill six Gaza fighters, including Hamas spy-catcher: Military

Reuters
Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip have killed six Palestinian fighters, including the southern district Hamas officer in charge of interrogating suspected spies, the military said on Wednesday.

In a statement summarizing operations in recent hours, it said the killing of counter-espionage officer Bilal Nofal “significantly impacts the terrorist organization’s capacity to develop and enhance its capabilities.”

