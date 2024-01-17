Ministry: At least 24,448 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Wednesday at least 24,448 people have been killed in the war between the Palestinian militant group and Israel that began on October 7.



A ministry statement said 61,504 people have also been wounded in the Palestinian territory during the war.



