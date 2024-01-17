Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Palestinians stand at the site of an Israeli strike on a house, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on January 17, 2024. (Reuters)
Palestinians stand at the site of an Israeli strike on a house, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on January 17, 2024. (Reuters)
Israel Palestine Conflict

Ministry: At least 24,448 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7

AFP
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Wednesday at least 24,448 people have been killed in the war between the Palestinian militant group and Israel that began on October 7.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A ministry statement said 61,504 people have also been wounded in the Palestinian territory during the war.

Read more:

US Middle East envoy holds Gaza hostage release talks in Qatar, shows optimism

Israel army says killed top militant in airstrike in West Bank

Medicine deliveries expected in Gaza after night of deadly Israeli strikes

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Al Arabiya interview with Greek FM Giorgos Gerapetritis Al Arabiya interview with Greek FM Giorgos Gerapetritis
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size