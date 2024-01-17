Theme
An Egyptian flag is pictured on the shore of the Suez Canal in the northeastern city of Ismailiya, on May 27, 2021. (File photo: AFP)
Suez Canal Authority: Suspension of some firms transit through canal is temporary

The suspension of some companies transit through the canal is temporary, Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority chairman said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Navigation through the Suez Canal is going as per normal,” Osama Rabei said, adding that the authority is communicating with all the clients and shipping lines to best serve global trade.

