UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says Israel-Lebanon war would be ‘disaster’

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday warned that a “full-fledged confrontation” between Israel and Lebanon would be a “total disaster” amid fears of a wider war.



Addressing the World Economic Forum (WEF) in the Swiss Alpine resort of Davos, Guterres reiterated his call for an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire” in Gaza.



Fighting has ravaged Gaza since Hamas’s unprecedented October 7 attacks on Israel.



Since then, the Lebanese-Israeli border has witnessed a near daily exchange of fire between Israel’s army and Lebanon’s Shia movement Hezbollah, a Hamas ally.



“The spillover that is already taking place, the risk of a full-fledged confrontation in Lebanon, it would be a total disaster. We need to avoid it at all cost,” Guterres said.



Yemeni Houthi militia has also struck what it considers Israeli-linked shipping in the Red Sea in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza since the war there started on October 7.



The United Nations chief suggested that a ceasefire would help to avoid further chaos.



“What we are seeing in the Red Sea, all this demonstrates that it’s not enough. It’s very important to address the humanitarian situation in Gaza. It’s very important to have a humanitarian ceasefire,” he said.



Guterres repeated his call for an independent Palestinian state to be established.



“I believe that the present situation has demonstrated that the two-state solution is an absolutely central way to solve this problem,” he said.



With AFP



