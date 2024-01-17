Yemen’s Houthis say attacks on Israel-bound ships to continue despite US decision

The US designation of Yemen’s Houthis as a terrorist group will not affect their operations to prevent Israeli ships or ships heading to Israel from crossing the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea, and the Bab al-Mandab Strait, Houthi spokesman Mohammed Abdulsalam told Reuters on Wednesday.

The Biden administration on Wednesday returned the Iran-aligned Houthi militia to a list of terrorist groups, US officials said, in the latest attempt by Washington to stem attacks by Houthi forces on international shipping in protest over Israel’s bombardment of Gaza.

