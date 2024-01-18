After deadly strikes, Iran says it won’t let ‘enemies’ hurt relations with Pakistan

Iran said on Thursday it will not allow “enemies” – a term often employed to reference the US and Israel – to harm its relations with Pakistan, following the exchange of deadly strikes between the two neighbors on each other’s territories.

Pakistan launched strikes on Thursday against alleged militant targets in Iran in apparent retaliation for Iranian attacks on its territory two days prior.

The Iranian foreign ministry, while condemning the Pakistani raids, said in a statement that it would not allow “the enemies and their terrorist allies” to harm relations with Pakistan, “especially at a time when (Israel’s) genocide and crimes (in Gaza) are the number one issue of the Islamic world.”

Though the statement did not explicitly name the “enemies,” Iran commonly uses this term to refer to Israel and the US.

The ministry said Iran was committed to good neighborly relations with Pakistan but added that it “expects the friendly and brotherly government of Pakistan” to prevent “terrorist” groups from finding refuge within its borders.

The statement defended Iran’s strikes in Pakistan as a ”preventive” operation, saying Iranian forces had detected a “terrorist” group preparing to launch an attack on Iran from Pakistan.

The Iranian statement appeared to signal a willingness on Tehran’s part to move on from this rare episode of heightened tension with nuclear-armed Pakistan.

The Pakistani strikes came just two days after Iran carried out drone and missile attacks in Pakistan against alleged bases of Jaish al-Adl (Army of Justice), a Sunni Muslim militant group opposed to Tehran.

Pakistan strongly condemned the Iranian attacks which it said killed two children. It also recalled its ambassador from Iran and blocked Tehran’s envoy from returning to Islamabad.

Pakistan’s strikes in Iran’s southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan killed nine people, including three women and four children, state media reported.

Iran’s Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi said the victims were all foreign nationals, without specifying their nationalities.

Pakistan characterized its raids as “highly coordinated and specifically targeted precision military strikes against terrorist hideouts” in Sistan-Baluchistan.

Iran earlier condemned the strikes and summoned Pakistan’s charge d’affaires.

Sistan-Baluchistan, which borders Afghanistan and Pakistan, is one of Iran’s poorest regions and is predominantly populated by Sunni ethnic Baluchis, a minority in the Shia-majority country.

The province has a history of clashes between security forces and Sunni militants – like the Jaish al-Adl group – as well as drug smugglers.

Formed in 2012 and labeled as a “terrorist” organization by Tehran, Jaish al-Adl claims to advocate for greater rights and improved living conditions for ethnic Baluchis in Sistan-Baluchistan.

The region has witnessed multiple attacks by the group on Iranian security forces over the years.

On Wednesday, one day after Iran reported striking bases of the group in Pakistan, Jaish al-Adl claimed responsibility for the killing of an officer from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Sistan-Baluchistan.

Last month, the group claimed responsibility for an attack on a police station in Sistan-Baluchistan that killed at least 11 Iranian policemen.

