Armed drone shot down near US base in northern Iraq

Defense systems shot down an armed drone on Thursday over Erbil airport in northern Iraq, where US and other international forces are stationed, security sources said.

But Iraqi Kurdistan’s counter-terrorism service denied the incident and said in a statement no drone was shut down.

Two security sources confirmed that an armed drone was intercepted and shot down at around 7:10 pm local time and a blast was heard near the airport.

At least 53 drone and rocket attacks targetting foreign troops in Iraq have been recorded between October 17 and January 11, according to the Pentagon.

Most of those attacks have been claimed by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a loose alliance of Iran-linked armed groups that oppose US support for Israel in the Gaza war.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al-Sudani has called for the US-led international anti-extremist coalition to depart his country amid soaring regional tensions over the Israel-Hamas war.

“The end of the international coalition mission is a necessity for the security and stability of Iraq,” he said during a televised event at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

“It is also a necessity for preserving constructive bilateral relations between Iraq and the coalition countries.”

His remarks came after the United States carried out strikes on pro-Iran groups in response to attacks since mid-October on American and other coalition forces deployed in Iraq since 2014 in the fight against ISIS.

