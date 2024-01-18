Division becomes more clear as US, Israel at odds over Palestinian statehood

The US and Israel are at odds over the creation of a Palestinian state, with the latest sign coming Thursday after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly told Washington that he opposes the establishment of a state for Palestinians as part of any postwar scenario.

Netanyahu’s stance underscores the deep divisions between the close allies more than 100 days into Israel’s assault on Gaza.

State Department Spokesman Matt Miller said Thursday that was “no way” to solve Israel’s without the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Speaking to reporters during a daily briefing, Miller said Israel had an opportunity as countries in the region are ready to provide security assurances to Israel.

“But there is no way to solve their long-term challenges to provide lasting security and there is no way to solve the short-term challenges of rebuilding Gaza and establishing governance in Gaza and providing security for Gaza without the establishment of a Palestinian state,” Miller said.

In recent weeks - after vetoing UN Security Council resolutions calling for a ceasefire and refusing to call for a humanitarian ceasefire - the Biden administration has called on Israel to scale back the offensive that aims to eliminate Gaza's Hamas rulers with American officials saying the establishment of a Palestinian state should be part of the “day after.”

But in a nationally broadcast news conference, Netanyahu vowed to press ahead with the offensive until Israel realizes a “decisive victory over Hamas.” He also rejected the idea of Palestinian statehood, claiming that he had relayed his stance to American officials.

“In any future arrangement … Israel needs security control over all territory, west of Jordan,” Netanyahu said. “This collides with the idea of sovereignty. What can you do?

“The prime minister needs to be capable of saying no to our friends,” he added.

