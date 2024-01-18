EU lawmakers stop short of calling for unconditional ceasefire in Gaza

The European Parliament stopped short on Thursday of calling for an unconditional ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, saying this should happen only if hostages held in the besieged Palestinian enclave were released and Hamas dismantled.

Three groups of EU lawmakers - the socialists, centrists and greens - had sought a resolution calling for a permanent ceasefire and the restart of efforts towards a political solution.

The resolution text also called for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages and the dismantling of Hamas.

However, the center-right European People’s Party, the largest group in the parliament, narrowly pushed through an amendment during voting to adjust the text.

It called for a permanent ceasefire and the restart of efforts for a political solution “provided that” hostages were released and Hamas dismantled.

The resolution as a whole was cleared by a wide majority.

European Parliament resolutions have no binding power, but are designed to signal the view of Europeans and have sometimes triggered stern foreign reactions. The resolution will be forwarded to other EU institutions, EU members, the Israeli government, Palestinian bodies, Egypt and the United Nations.

In October, lawmakers condemned Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel, while also calling for a “humanitarian pause.”

