India ‘understands actions taken as self defense,’ backs Iran’s attack in Pakistan

India on Wednesday iterated its position against terrorism and said it understood actions taken as self-defense, backing Iran’s surprise attack in Pakistan.

“…We have an uncompromising position of zero tolerance towards terrorism. We understand actions that countries take in their self-defense,” an official spokesperson for the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said.



The statement came on the heels of Iran’s Tuesday missile and drone strikes on alleged bases of an Iranian “terrorist” group on Pakistani soil. India did not comment on Iranian strikes in Syria and Iraq the day before.



The Iranian attack killed two children according to Islamabad. Pakistan denounced the strike near the nations’ shared border, recalled its ambassador from Iran and blocked Tehran’s envoy from returning to Islamabad.



Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-haq Kakar met Iran’s top diplomat Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on the sidelines of the Davos forum only hours before the initial strike. Kakar soon cut his trip short and returned to Pakistan.



Amir-Abdollahian said Iran’s attack was a response to the extremist Jaish al-Adl group’s recent deadly attacks on the Islamic Republic, particularly on the city of Rask in Iran’s southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan.



In response, Pakistan conducted strikes within Iranian territory on Thursday killing at least nine, according to Iranian state media. Pakistan said it targeted separatist Baluch militants in its attack.



India and Iran share historically friendly ties. India was among the leading nations calling for the inclusion of the Islamic Republic in the BRICS bloc of countries.



India’s external affairs minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar met with Amir-Abdollahian on Monday to discuss the evolving threats in the Red Sea.



With the latest escalation between Iran and Pakistan, the expansion of the ongoing conflict between Iran-backed groups in the Middle East, mostly against Israel, is a major concern for global powers.



The latest escalation between Iran and Pakistan comes during a particularly volatile period in the Middle East where Iran, along with several Tehran-backed militant groups, have been facing off against Israel and the US on several fronts since the outbreak of war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas on October 7.

