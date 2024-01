Saudi, Iraqi ministers discuss Iranian attack on Kurdistan

The Iraqi and Saudi foreign ministers discussed in a phone call on Wednesday the latest regional and international developments, led by the Iranian attack on Iraq’s Kurdistan region, Al Arabiya reported.

Iran late on Monday struck Erbil, the capital of Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, with ballistic missiles in what it said was an attack on an Israeli spy headquarters -- claims vehemently denied by Iraqi and Iraqi Kurdish officials.

With Reuters

