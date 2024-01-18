Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Istanbul Basaksehir F.K.'s Hasan Ali Kaldirim with teammates during training on December 7, 2020. (Reuters)
Istanbul Basaksehir F.K.'s Hasan Ali Kaldirim with teammates during training on December 7, 2020. (Reuters)
Israel Palestine Conflict

Turkish football club fines Israeli player for post supporting hostages in Gaza

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size

Turkish football club Basaksehir fined Israeli player Eden Kartsev for a social media post in support of Israeli hostages in Gaza, and decided to send the player on loan to a club in Israel, a spokesperson said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Kartsev had shared on Instagram the slogan calling to “Bring them home now,” referring to Israeli citizens held hostage by Hamas since October.

The club said his post had “violated the sensitive values of our country.”

Read more:

Birmingham City sacks manager Wayne Rooney amid winless run

Saudi Arabia defeats Oman 2-1 in Asian Cup

Turkey’s FM urges calm as Pakistan, Iran exchange strikes, offers to mediate

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Al Arabiya interview with Greek FM Giorgos Gerapetritis Al Arabiya interview with Greek FM Giorgos Gerapetritis
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size