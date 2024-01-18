UK foreign secretary urges Iran to halt support for Houthi militia in Yemen

UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron on Wednesday said he had spoken with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and urged Tehran to stop backing Houthi militia in Yemen.

“Iran must cease supplying the Houthis with weapons and intelligence and use its influence to stop Houthi attacks in the Red Sea,” Cameron, attending the World Economic Forum, wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“Iran must also stop using the regional situation as cover to act recklessly and violate others’ sovereignty. I made this clear to FM @Amirabdolahian.”

The UK last week joined the United States in attacking Houthi bases in Yemen that they say were used to launch attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told parliament on Monday that all 13 planned targets, including a drone and cruise missile base, were successfully destroyed.

Sunak and Cameron have both said the strikes were justified, proportionate and legal, despite criticism from old foes Iran and Russia, but also fellow NATO member Turkey.

The Houthis say their attacks are in solidarity with Gaza, where Iran-backed Hamas militants have been at war with Israel for more than three months.

