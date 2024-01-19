Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
ADDS COUNTRY TO SOURCE - In this photo provided by the United Kingdom Ministry of Defence on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, Sea Viper missiles are fired in the Red Sea. Yemen’s Houthi rebels have fired their largest-ever barrage of drones and missiles targeting shipping in the Red Sea, forcing the United States and British navies to shoot down the projectiles in a major naval engagement. (UK Ministry of Defence via AP)
In this photo provided by the United Kingdom Ministry of Defence on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, Sea Viper missiles are fired in the Red Sea. Yemen’s Houthi rebels have fired their largest-ever barrage of drones and missiles targeting shipping in the Red Sea, forcing the United States and British navies to shoot down the projectiles in a major naval engagement. (UK Ministry of Defence via AP)

No injuries, damage after Houthi missiles miss US-owned tanker ship: CENTCOM

AFP
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size

Yemen’s Houthis launched two missiles at a US-owned tanker ship, but despite a statement from the group earlier claiming they had scored a “direct hit” the munitions missed their target, the US military said Thursday.

“On Jan. 18 at approximately 9 pm (Sanaa time), Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists launched two anti-ship ballistic missiles at M/V Chem Ranger, a Marshall Island-flagged, US-Owned, Greek-operated tanker ship.”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The crew observed the missiles impact the water near the ship. There were no reported injuries or damage to the ship,” US Central Command said on X.

Read more:

Yemen’s Houthi militia claims missile strike on US ship in Gulf of Aden

UKMTO receives report of four UAS flying close to vessel near Yemen

Two previously diverted oil tankers turn back, enter Red Sea as disruptions continue

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Al Arabiya interview with Greek FM Giorgos Gerapetritis Al Arabiya interview with Greek FM Giorgos Gerapetritis
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size