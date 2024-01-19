No injuries, damage after Houthi missiles miss US-owned tanker ship: CENTCOM

Yemen’s Houthis launched two missiles at a US-owned tanker ship, but despite a statement from the group earlier claiming they had scored a “direct hit” the munitions missed their target, the US military said Thursday.

“On Jan. 18 at approximately 9 pm (Sanaa time), Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists launched two anti-ship ballistic missiles at M/V Chem Ranger, a Marshall Island-flagged, US-Owned, Greek-operated tanker ship.”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The crew observed the missiles impact the water near the ship. There were no reported injuries or damage to the ship,” US Central Command said on X.

Read more:

Yemen’s Houthi militia claims missile strike on US ship in Gulf of Aden

UKMTO receives report of four UAS flying close to vessel near Yemen

Two previously diverted oil tankers turn back, enter Red Sea as disruptions continue