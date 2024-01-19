Theme
People pass by portraits of Israeli hostages held in Gaza since the October 7 attacks by Palestinian Hamas militants, posted on a wall in Tel Aviv on December 17, 2023, amid continuing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. (Photo by Menahem Kahana / AFP)
Israel Palestine Conflict

Russia says it pressed Hamas to free hostages during Moscow delegation visit

Reuters
The Russian foreign ministry said on Friday it had received a delegation from the Hamas militant movement and had urged it to release hostages the group is holding in the Gaza Strip, including three Russian nationals.

The ministry said in a statement that Mikhail Bogdanov, a deputy foreign minister, had received Hamas Politburo member Abu Marzouk.

“During the conversation, the focus was on the ongoing confrontation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone, against the backdrop of which the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip has reached catastrophic proportions,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

“The Russian side stressed the need for the speedy release of civilians captured during the attacks of 7 October 2023 and held by Palestinian factions, including three Russian citizens - A. Kozlov, A. Lobanov and A. Trufanov.”

